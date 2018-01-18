SUPREME SHOWCASE: Jacket Required, the men’s wear trade event, plans to showcase British DJ Ross Wilson’s Supreme collection from the Nineties and Aughts ahead of a private sale that starts on Feb. 1.

Wilson, a freelance writer for Highsnobiety, Asos.com and Sneaker Freaker, is also a brand consultant and a DJ. He has collected Supreme items for 23 years and amassed a collection that’s begun to take over his house.

Wilson said he wanted to clear some space and add an exhibition element alongside the retail one. He teamed with The Idle Man, an online retailer, to sell more than 1,000 pieces of clothing and accessories from his collection, and worked with Jacket Required, which runs from Jan. 24 to 25 at The Old Truman Brewery, on the exhibition.

“Nowadays, Supreme is a global brand with millions of devoted fans worldwide, many of whom were either too young or not even born when I first set foot in that little downtown New York skate shop back in 1994,” said Wilson. “I feel like it’s time to pass on all those historical products to the new generation of Supreme devotees who may not have been able to access them before.”

He said the collection spans the entire life of Supreme, which has vaulted from small skate shop to global lifestyle brand, and the wide range of products reflects that growth. Highlights include original cut and sew items; production samples; Friends & Family exclusives; collaborations with Comme des Garçons, Damien Hirst, The North Face and Nike, plus a huge range of the iconic box logo clothing.

The “Wilson’s Vaults: A Supreme Archive 1994-2017” private sale will offer T-shirts, hoodies, production samples, pieces from the North Face collaboration, sticker packs and skateboards, with prices ranging from 10 pounds to 2,000 pounds. The collection will go on sale from 1:00 p.m. GMT on Feb. 1 and will be available to shoppers who register on The Idle Man’s web site.

Wilson has so many stories about the pieces — and said he regrets customizing one of them, a purple box logo t-shirt that he bought from Supreme on Lafayette Street in Manhattan in 1999.

“It was just another regular $25 shop tee. A few years later it was a really hot summer so to cool down, I just decided to cut the sleeves off it. Fast-forward to 2012 and Supreme remade the shirt exclusively for a photo shoot with the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.”

Of course, Supreme fans instantly wanted the shirt, but like most Supreme products, it was never re-released and quickly became an almost mythical item. “If I hadn’t cut the sleeves off, my original shirt would be worth thousands now. Hindsight may be a wonderful thing, but I guess this particular garment has its own story now.”