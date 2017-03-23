DIGITAL GET DOWN: DKNY is upping its tech ante.

The brand will introduce its first hybridized smartwatch designs at the Baselworld fair today.

The DKNY Minute is meant to sync with smartphones; track daily movement activity including calories burned; automatically update time based on location; provide a dual-time zone screen; serve as an alarm clock, and track sleep.

The watch is powered by a coin cell battery, which can last up to four months of use.

Priced from $155 to $175, the device will come with silver, gold or rose gold faces. They can come accessorized with black or white leather straps or a red quilted strap. For active users, each purchase includes a pinstripe silicone strap.

The design is set to debut at retail for holiday 2017 — to be carried on DKNY’s web site as well as in select boutiques and department stores.