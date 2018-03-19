Dockers is jumping onto the heritage bandwagon and will reintroduce its original logo from 1986.

The wings and anchor logo had been created to speak to the brand’s West Coast roots and maritime aesthetic. The khaki pants were inspired by British longshoremen and brought to the U.S. by Dockers’ parent, San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. It hadn’t been used since around 2000.

“As the creators of the khaki category, we are proud of our rich history. Returning to the original logo not only celebrates our roots and heritage, but signals a new chapter for our brand. Over 30 years ago, we changed the way men dressed. Today, we continue to give men that confidence and comfort they need to be ready for anything,” said Karen Riley-Grant, vice president of global marketing for Dockers.

Janine Chilton-Faust, vice president of global design for Dockers, said the company actually worked with an outside artist and used the original stencil from artist Milton Glaser of I ♥ New York fame as the starting point.

In addition to the logo, Dockers will also revive its original navy and off-white label that it will use on its collection.

“It’s a magical collision of what’s going on in the market and our brand,” Chilton-Faust said. “We’re the khaki authority and we’re going to amplify that by going back to our roots.”

The logo will begin rolling out within the brand’s outlet stores this spring and will expand across the globe in the fall. It will be used on packaging, point-of-sale materials, shop branding and marketing materials.

“Everything will be synergistic,” Chilton-Faust said, adding that the rollout will be complete by 2019.