SAY IT WITH A TAG — Italian jewelry label Dodo will celebrate its DodoTags charms with a party on Friday night in Milan.

Held at the central Teatro Vetra location, the event will focus on the “Be Yourself. Or Not” claim, launched with the brand’s latest advertising campaign. With the jewelry line and ad concept, the brand invites customers to reverse stereotypes and exceed expectations imposed by others, picking their own defining words.

Made of rose gold, the irregular-shaped charms feature engraved enameled wording, which include definitions as “rebel,” “brave” and “dreamer,” among others. Available at Dodo stores and official e-commerce, the charms retail at 75 euros, while two luxurious versions with mounted black-and-white diamonds are priced at 225 euros and 335 euros, respectively.

In addition, the DodoTags jewelry family includes bracelets and rings, bearing the same messages. Rose gold bracelets are available at 190 euros while the rings range from 180 euros to 400 euros for the option with white diamonds.

To boost the engagement with the audience, Dodo also launched a dedicated hashtag #DodoTags to invite customers to share their own definitions. The hashtag will also serve to increase traffic on social media during the event, which will feature video mapping technology projecting abstract black-and-white graphics in the venue and the live performance of electro duo 2manydjs.

Launched in 1994, Dodo is controlled by the Pomellato jewelry group, which was acquired by French luxury conglomerate Kering Group in 2013.