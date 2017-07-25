STREET VIBES: Dolls Kill is adding its edgy perspective to streetwear with the launch of a new collection it’s calling Poster Grl.

The online multibrand retailer — specializing in looks inspired by a cross of styles borrowed from the punk, Goth and EDM scenes — on Tuesday rolls out what the company’s calling directional streetwear that adds just the amount of sex appeal to make it consistent with the rest of the Dolls Kills store, but also affordable.

The company, cofounded by chief executive officer Bobby Farahi and Shoddy Lynn, has made a name for itself since its 2011 launch by carrying edgy clothing and accessories with an antiestablishment attitude. The company’s online store carries a mix of the company’s own designs along with product from brands such as Wildfox Couture, One Teaspoon, Obey, Huf, Lazy Oaf and Dr. Martens. At the center of the merchandise mix and also what’s driving design and buying decisions at Dolls Kill, is the company’s reliance on what it calls its dolls. Each doll reflects a different persona and style. Those looking for rave-inspired looks, for example, can click on the doll named Kandi for all things coated in glitter and butterflies, or there’s Mercy for Goth platform boots and mesh tops.

The 41-piece Poster Grl collection ranges from $25 to $98 with sizes from XS to 3X.

The company said the new line is designed for its current customer base, which is already buying from its heritage streetwear brands. Poster Grl is aimed at serving as a supplement to those existing pieces. Dolls Kill will continue to roll out new collections for Poster Grl on an ongoing basis.

The San Francisco-based business in May raised $2.3 million, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. That follows a $5 million Series A round closed in 2014, the same year the company was highlighted on the Inc. 5,000 list as the U.S.’s fastest-growing retailer.

