TESTING, TESTING: Dolls Kill on Saturday makes the leap into the physical world for the first time with a temporary shop in San Francisco’s Haight District.

The 1,100-square-foot store, located at 1475 Haight Street, kicks off with a collection the company’s calling “In Dust We Trust.” The offering consists of futuristic platform boots, catsuits and furry tops and jackets. The store will continue to roll out the fall collection in addition to having a broad footwear assortment. It’s expected to be stocked with costume and party wear closer to the store’s planned closing after Halloween.

Dolls Kill, based in San Francisco, has carved a niche for itself in online retailing since its launch in 2011 building a business it says is “for the misfits and miss legits” and an Instagram following of 1.3 million. Its multibrand online boutique carries its own line along with that of others such as Obey, The Ragged Priest, Petals and Peacocks, For Love & Lemons, Wildfox, Dr. Martens and Lazy Oaf. The company’s managed to resonate across a broad spectrum of subcultures in what could generally be defined as an antiestablishment sort of ethos with what it calls its dolls. Each doll’s personality aims to click with a particular type of style ranging from Goth to punk and colorful rave-inspired looks.

The store opening follows the launch of Dolls Kill’s streetwear line Poster Grl, which rolled out last month and is priced from $25 to $98.

The company closed on a $5 million Series A round in 2014 and in May of this year raised $2.3 million.

