Each year the retailer cuts about 10 percent and refreshes its assortment with about the same amount, she noted. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

While the news of Ivanka’s fashion line hit the internet like wildfire, her company shot back after rumors spread that Neiman Marcus might be winnowing their business with the First Daughter’s jewelry line, which is currently a consignment-only business.

On Friday, Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, contended that the First Daughter’s namesake label continues to grow and expand, contrary to the press rumblings. “The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” said Young in a statement. “We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”