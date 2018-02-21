LOVE IS IN THE AIR: “He is a genius,” enthused Donatella Versace, speaking of Alessandro Michele, sitting front row at the Gucci show. “When I came in and saw this space, I thought it was a genius idea. I am crazy for it. It’s intriguing. Alessandro thinks outside the box. Usually, an operating room is something scary, but this isn’t — not here,” said Versace, referring to the set unveiled on Wednesday for the show.

Versace has long been a champion of young designers, and has no qualms about praising her peers, including Pierpaolo Piccioli. “They put so much love in their work,” she said of Valentino’s creative director and of Michele. To be sure, it’s a love that comes around as Piccioli and Michele both attended Versace’s spring show last September, together with Anthony Vaccarello.