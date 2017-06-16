VERSACE ON THE FLOOR, LITERALLY: No skybox for Donatella Versace: The designer was spotted at ground level amid the masses at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on Thursday night rocking the concert by singer Bruno Mars.

During the event, the singer set up the performance of his hit song “Versace on the Floor” with a special mention of the designer. “I would like to dedicate this next song to the woman who actually inspired me: Donatella, this is for you,” Mars said.

Halfway through the song, the cameras captured Versace singing and dancing in the front row among the crowd. The images were broadcast on two wide screens at the sides of the stage, surprising the singer’s fans across the concert hall.

The designer documented Mars’ performance live on her Instagram account. Previously, she posted a series of videos and images, ranging from her arrival at the venue, when she said she was “so excited,” to a backstage shot with Mars.

At the end of the concert, Versace posted a moment from the performance with a caption reading “Thank you for tonight! What a great emotion.”

During his performance of “Versace on the Floor,” Mars sang on a portion of the stage that lifted him up, showing a screen featuring the brand’s iconic gold Medusa logo. In addition, Mars sported a Versace silk shirt featuring the label’s signature patterns in gold — as Roman-inspired half-bust prints — paired with black sweatpants.

@brunomars Thank you for tonight! What a great emotion. A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The designer’s attire for the concert was a black jumpsuit embellished with paillettes and transparencies along one sleeve and the legs, styled with black leather high-heeled boots.

Finally….Versace on the Floor! @brunomars A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Milan was the last European stop of Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour,” but the singer won’t extend his stay in the city to attend Versace men’s show scheduled for Saturday during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, according to the company.