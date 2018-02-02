QUEEN DONATELLA: Amid all the rumors surrounding potential future collaborations with other designers, is Donatella Versace trying to make a point about her stance?

The Italian designer has decided to hold Versace’s fall 2018 runway show at Milan’s Palazzo Reale, the city’s Royal Palace. Two shows are scheduled on Feb. 23 at 8 and 9 p.m. at the Sala delle Cariatidi, the stunning salon in a neoclassical style that was partially destroyed during World War II and that housed a theater in the 18th century. Remains of the imposing statues of the caryatids still adorn the walls of the expansive frescoed room.

This is the first time the brand has presented at the Royal Palace and comes after Versace’s standout men’s wear show in January and her successful women’s show for spring.

In September, Versace’s show was held at the Triennale Museum and was a tribute to the late Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death. It was closed by five of his favorite models — supermodels Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni Sarkozy and Helena Christensen. For several seasons before, Versace held her runway show at the city’s former fairgrounds MiCo, or Milano Congressi.

At the tail end of Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace is expected to attend the press presentation of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute event “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in Rome on Feb. 26., since Versace is a sponsor, together with Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman and with additional support by Condé Nast.