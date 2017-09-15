REMEMBERING GIANNI: Donatella Versace is throwing her support — once again — behind young London talent in an important anniversary year for the brand.

Versace, who is in London for the Versus show on Sunday, has unveiled the Gianni Versace Scholarship, which aims to provide a “comprehensive financial support package” for a student starting the MA Fashion Course at Central Saint Martins this fall.

“Central Saint Martins educates and trains some of the best talents in the world of fashion. Many of their alumni have come to work with me over the years,” Versace said.

“I have always been a great advocate of supporting and listening to young talent, and it is with great pleasure that we are funding a yearly scholarship at the college as a tribute to my brother Gianni. He was a visionary designer, and in his memory we wanted to nurture the creators of tomorrow.”

The scholarship marks the 20-year anniversary of Gianni Versace’s murder in Miami, after which Donatella took control of the design studio.

Over the years, many graduates of Central Saint Martins have worked on the various Versace collections, including Christopher Kane and Louise Goldin. Michael Halpern, who graduated with an MA in women’s wear from CSM last year, is a consultant on Versace’s Atelier line.

It’s not the first time that Versace has raised money for CSM. In 2010 she became a founding member of the Central Saint Martins 20:20 Fashion Fund, and hosted a dinner at the Connaught in London to launch the education and support program for students.