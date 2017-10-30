After questioning whether provocatively dressed women might be asking for it, Donna Karan continued her damage control Monday morning, apologizing once again in an interview with Robin Roberts on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“First of all I want to say how sorry I am. What I said is so wrong and is not who I am,” Karan said. “I made a huge, huge mistake. I love women. I absolutely adore them. I’m a mother and a grandmother. I’ve never done this before and I will never ever do it again.”

Earlier this month at CinéFashion Film Awards, Karan told a reporter from The Daily Mail: “You look at everything all over the world today, you know, and how women are dressing and, you know, what they’re asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.”

In an interview taped with ABC’s Roberts over the weekend, the designer was still backpedaling after facing a firestorm of controversy. Karan again chalked up her red-carpet remarks to the fact that she had just stepped off a 14-hour flight and walked into a situation she wasn’t prepared for. She also claimed to be in the dark about the extent of the accusations about Weinstein, “It wasn’t until a day and a half after the fact that I truly heard about it. That’s my honest truth. I didn’t know.”

In recent weeks, the public apology has become increasingly prevalent among well-known personalities accused of sexual mistreatment and other gaffes, including Kevin Spacey, “Game Change” coauthor Mark Halperin and Ben Affleck. Karan issued an apology and then apologized repeatedly in a lengthy interview with WWD’s executive editor Bridget Foley two weeks ago.

Karan dismissed the suggestion that she was speaking out to save her brand. “It’s not about my brand. The reason I started Urban Zen was because I didn’t want to just be a designer. It was about dressing and addressing the issues at hand about health care, education and culture. I want to bring us all together as a team to face the world we’re faced with today.”

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, which owns the DKNY and Donna Karan brands, have been trading near $26.13. In the past four weeks, shares have seen a drop of 10.67 percent and in the past five trading days, the stock has moved down 0.42 percent.

Roberts told GMA-ers George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach that Karan had told her about a #MeToo incident that occurred in a dentist’s chair. And while the Weinstein story broke only three weeks ago, the #MeToo movement started more than 10 years ago, Stephanopoulos said.

For more from WWD on the Donna Karan, Harvey Weinstein controversy, see:

G-III Stock Drops as Calls Grow for Boycott of Donna Karan Brands

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Donna Karan’s Regret

Donna Karan Regrets Harvey Weinstein Comments

Donna Karan Feels Backlash From Weinstein Comments

Donna Karan Supprts — And Then Pulls Support — of Harvey Weinstein