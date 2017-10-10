Donna Karan has stepped into the Harvey Weinstein controversy – and G-III Apparel Group, parent company of the DKNY and Donna Karan brands, is feeling the backlash.

Karan set off a firestorm Monday night when she came out in support of her friend Harvey Weinstein. At a Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards event in Hollywood, she told the Daily Mail that sexually harassed women may be “asking for it” by dressing seductively.

“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble,” she told the Daily Mail in a red carpet interview.

Within four hours, Karan’s publilcists were back pedaling, people were threatening to boycott Donna Karan, and PR Consulting issued a statement from Karan, which read: “Last night, I was honored at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards in Hollywood and while answering a question on the red carpet, I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe. I have spent my life championing women. My life has been dedicated to dressing and addressing the needs of women, empowering them and promoting equal rights. My statements were taken out of context and do not represent how I feel about the current situation concerning Harvey Weinstein.

“I believe that sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual. I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim,” Karan said.

During the Hollywood event Sunday night, Karan had expounded on the Weinstein situation, saying, “To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are you asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality.”

Karan, a co-founder of Donna Karan International, who is no longer involved in the firm and has a separate business Urban Zen, is a personal friend with Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, co-designer of Marchesa. She described the couple as “wonderful people,” adding, “Harvey has done some amazing things.” Asked by the Daily Mail if Weinstein had been “busted,” she reportedly smiled and told the paper, “I don’t think it’s only Harvey Weinstein.”

Even though Karan is no longer involved with her brand, G-III’s shares were down 3.36 percent in pre-market trading.

Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer of G-III Apparel Group, didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.

On Sunday night, Weinstein was fired from his company over reports of sexual harassment complaints against him.