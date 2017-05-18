DONNA’S HONOREES: Hillary Clinton and Nadja Swarovski will be the recipients of Urban Zen’s Stephan Weiss Apple Award. Through different initiatives, the Urban Zen Foundation seeks to collaborate to raise awareness and inspire change in such areas as preservation of culture, well-being and education. Past honorees have included Bill Clinton, Mehmet Oz and Courtney Sale Ross.

“Hillary’s dedication — as a wife, mother, grandmother, leader and advocate — to our country and the world; to health care, education and job creation, has inspired me to create Urban Zen as a place where we all come together to raise awareness and inspire change. Nadja’s passion and commitment to creativity connects the dots and shines a light on so many of the important issues we are facing today, from helping to preserve cultures, to education and health care,” said Donna Karan, founder of Urban Zen. The cocktail party and dinner take place June 7 in New York.