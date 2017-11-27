Dov Charney’s Los Angeles Apparel is officially open for business.

The Los Angeles-based basics company has been steadily building a wholesale clientele and more recently launched its online shop to sell direct-to-consumer for the first time.

Charney quietly launched e-commerce a few days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, announcing the news on social media and appeared in somewhat disbelief at the site’s traffic writing in one post, “I can’t believe people are shopping with no advertising whatsoever.”

Charney could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon on his retail plans, although he has told WWD in the past that both online and brick-and-mortar were strategies he intended to implement eventually with Los Angeles Apparel. He also said late last year he believed he could grow his new business to $600 million in revenue over the next decade with a market cap of more than $1 billion.

The online store’s assortment includes unisex basics such as $24 crewneck T-shirts, $29 long-sleeved crews, $55 fleece pullovers and three bodysuit styles each priced at $28.

The move marks a swift evolution of Charney’s newest business, which launched last year. In April, he struck a deal with distribution firm TSC Apparel, further broadening his new venture’s reach.

For some points of comparison, American Apparel, the other company Charney founded in 1989, was 14 years old when it opened its first physical store and was running an online store built on a Yahoo commerce platform in the early Aughts.

American Apparel is owned by Gildan Activewear, which acquired the company’s intellectual property and some inventory in February for $103 million in a bankruptcy auction. The sale was part of the company’s second Chapter 11, which was filed less than a year after emerging from its first. Charney was officially dismissed from American Apparel for cause — a decision he vigorously sought to fight both in and out of court — in late 2014.

