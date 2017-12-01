HOLIDAY INSTALLATIONS: With Christmas approaching, Dover Street Market hosted an event to celebrate with a series of signature installations from various brands and designers, and marked Comme des Garçons’ Re/tartan Re/energy Holiday campaign launch.

London-based stylists Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall, co-editors in chief of brand new magazine-cum-posterbook Chaos SixtyNine, held a “teenage bachelor bedroom” themed installation in the basement. “We wanted it to be a space where you could put up all the posters from the magazine freely. That seemed naturally to be a teenage bedroom,” said Lyall.

The space was also used to launch the Chaos Bruv Club Collection, as well as special merchandise. “The Bruv Club is like men’s suiting, racer graphics, a bit skate and a bit gentleman,” said Stockdale. “It’s a nice mix of the two. Bruv Club to us is all-inclusive: boys, girls, anyone up for a bit of fun.”

While the second issue of the biannual title won’t be out until at least May of next year, Charlotte and Katie have collaborations up their sleeves — the first of which will be with Hayden Kays, a British artist influenced by Fifties pop art. It will include custom graphics printed onto Chaos phone cases. They will be available to purchase online, and be customized with one’s initials. “It’s our first collaborative customization.”

Balenciaga has released a new colorway of their Triple S sneakers exclusive to Dover Street Market — this coincides with the brand’s copy shop concept brought to Dover Street following its unveiling at Colette last summer. Customers can choose from a selection of backgrounds and logos to adorn any plain white, gray or red T-shirt, which retail at 295 pounds.

Molly Goddard’s 12-piece resort 2018 collection was also on show. “I suppose the thing I like about what we always do is that we kind of re-create things in our own way,” she explained. “Not like a budget version, but like a spin-off. Tactile materials are interesting to me.”

Next season marks a big step for Goddard, as it will be her first time out of the New Gen bracket, as an independent. “We probably won’t be fully independent because we can’t afford to be,” said Goddard. “But it’s quite exciting because it means we can do something all on our own. We’re not reliant on anything necessarily. I just want to really focus on the clothes and do a really good show.”

Other special in-store installations and products include the Paul Smith Christmas Grotto, Idea x Stussy Caps and a Noah capsule collection featuring The Cure. The Balenciaga copy shop will run in-store from to Dec. 17. The Chaos installation will run until Dec. 7.