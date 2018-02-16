GU GOES TO GINZA: Dover Street Market Ginza will be the first store to stock the new Kim Jones collaboration with GU, the lower-priced sister brand of Uniqlo, WWD has learned. The collection will go to sale at DSM Ginza on March 19, two days before the official GU launch. According to a DSM spokesperson, the retailer will also stock exclusive items through a special installation at Ginza’s Elephant Room.

Jones revealed the collaboration, Kim Jones GU Production, via an Instagram post Wednesday and the line is inspired by the designer’s own label, which ceased operations in 2008. Jones recently left his position as men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton and has yet to disclose future professional plans, although speculation is mounting that he might be the man to succeed Christopher Bailey at the creative helm of Burberry.

In addition to Dover Street Market Ginza, the collaboration will be available online and at select GU stores in Japan and Taiwan, and at all GU stores in Hong Kong.