SLIDE INTO SPRING: Urban Outfitters tapped Dr. Scholl’s for a new sandal collection due out in the spring as the footwear firm continues its bid to keep the brand relevant among younger consumers.

The collection, which marks the first collaboration between the two companies, totals six stockkeeping units and will be sold beginning in April through Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and Urban Outfitters web sites in addition to some Urban Outfitters physical stores.

The styles includes a jelly strap update to the original sandal the brand is best known for in addition to a slide style with buckle detailing at the sandal’s neoprene strap, which is in three different prints. The two styles retail for $78 and $39.99, respectively.

To keep its pulse on Millennials and younger families, a shift that began about six years ago at the company, collaborations have been a key part of the strategy, said design director Katie Moore. Past links include those with J.Crew, Anthropologie and Athleta.

“We continue to move our brand to a younger consumer base and are trying to keep our looks fresh and contemporary,” Moore said.

She added that while the focus is on updating the designs, “We try to keep that simplistic style and the functionality.”

Efforts on the design side have also been paired with boosts in social media efforts and digital campaigns to reach the consumer that’s online, Moore said. The shoe firm also introduced a kids line in the fall, which was aimed at creating a more well-rounded assortment for the family.