FLOATING A NEW IDEA: For the designers housed at Dreams on Air, the set-up offers the double-barreled approach of retail upstairs and a public relations showroom downstairs.

Apparel, jewelry, handbags, shoes and sunglasses are featured on the 2,500-square-foot first floor of 120 Wooster Street in Manhattan, and one level below, samples from the featured designers are ready for editors, stylists and bloggers. The concept was created by Alise Trautmane, a The New School’s Parsons School of Design graduate and former Designer of the Year in Latvia for her Narciss label, and Sai Kong, who also created a brand. The duo also have marketing and retail experience, which they are putting to use for 25 New York-based emerging designers.

Shoppers can find labels such as Alexandra Nam, Artemis Design Co., Echtego, Eric Javits, Faces, Gwen Salakaia, Hi June Parker, Jordan Matériel, Pirosmani, PÓAR, Saku, Sankt, Sarah Swann, Sarara Couture and S/H Koh. Trautmane said, “Designers share the costs of the rent and the professional staff for retail, [public relations], marketing. Designers keep all the proceeds from items sold minus a small administrative fee. They sell for their retail prices. We do not buy the collections.”

“Even for extremely talented designers, it’s almost impossible to be featured in prime SoHo. We’re offering an amazing proposition of not just point of sale on one of the very best blocks in New York, but a dedicated showroom and a p.r. team to grow the brands,” Kong said. “We aim to provide one-stop shop services for amazing fashion talent and help them take their brands to the next level — from whatever stage of growth they’re at,” Trautmane added.

Playing off the co-sharing principle of “WeWork,” designers can share the costs of the rent and staff. In addition, Dreams on Air encourages designers to meet each other in the store, to exchange ideas and to work on collaborative projects. An official launch party will be held March 22 in the space, which has hand-painting on the wall from New York artist Simon Cooper. First-year projected wholesale volume ranges from $800,000 to $1.2 million, according to Marilyn Yang, who handles digital marketing and public relations for Dreams on Air.

Along with the prime SoHo address, Dreams on Air is meant to serve as a fashion incubator and also offer services such as photo shoots, branding, web site design and social media management. Designers can use the space for presentations, collaboration events, trunk shows and events for private clients. Next month an “Art Meets Fashion’’ event will be held at Dreams on Air for young, New York artists to showcase their work and sell pieces alongside our fashion collections.