“I really appreciate the modern world, but I’m definitely an old-fashioned girl,” said Drew Barrymore, the actress and entrepreneur who’s behind the new Dear Drew collection, which launched on Amazon Fashion last month. Today, Barrymore will open a pop-up boutique at 14 Crosby Street in New York to showcase Dear Drew apparel, handbags, jewelry, luggage, hair tools and loungewear.

The 2,000-square-foot boutique, which was designed in-house by Barrymore Brands’ design team over the past month, has a nostalgic, timeless feeling, with an oversized mailbox and an inspiration mood board collage in the front window, a sewing machine and vintage typewriter on a writing desk on display. There are three roomy dressing rooms in the back and a cozy living room area, complete with couches upon which to relax and have conversation, while Champagne, water and tea are served. “We really wanted this to be a space you want to hang out in,” said the 42-year-old Barrymore.

She said that generally, she tries on clothing in the privacy of her own home, and she wanted to create that homey atmosphere. “I think trying on clothes can be a raw and horrifying experience,” said Barrymore, who sought to add warmth and old-world charm to the dressing room experience.

“I think the old world should not be forgotten,” said Barrymore, who always writes her children postcards when they’re apart for a few days. “I don’t FaceTime with my kids,” she said.

The boutique, located near such stores as Reformation, Opening Ceremony and Glossier, has a travel theme. About 85 percent of the furnishings in the store “are my personal stuff from my house,” she said. For example, the day bed came straight from her children’s playroom. The store, which will stay open six months, is inspired by the teams’ travels around the world. “You don’t have to leave home to be worldly,” she said. There are vintage suitcases, globes and hot air balloon wallpaper on display.

The apparel, which has a romantic feeling, runs the gamut from cashmere wrap tops and flutter-sleeve blouses to tie-front skirts and feminine dresses. Jewelry includes broaches, enamel drop earrings, mismatched rings and a TriBeCa cuff bracelet. “These are conversation pieces,” said Barrymore. Another special piece she likes is an envelope bag, with a built-in wallet. There are 20 different handbag styles in the collection. “As a woman, I forget to accessorize a lot, and I can’t believe what a difference it makes,” said Barrymore. There are also beauty products for sale, such as blow dryers, curling irons, a flattening brush and a straightening iron.

Overall, the merchandise retails from $28 to $258.

The decor has a high-end residential feeling, with French wallpaper featuring exotic animals that corresponds with the dressing room fabric, Moroccan and Kilim layered rugs, and books from Barrymore’s personal collection.

Barrymore said they worked with seven licensees to produce the various collections, including Global Brands Group.

As for building out the brand, she said they’re taking it slow and would rather learn along the way. “I’d rather be smaller and last longer, then be out of the game like lightning,” she said. She chose Amazon because “they are the current, and they are the future.”

Barrymore has shown herself to be a savvy entrepreneur. Her brand Flower Beauty, founded in 2013, is sold exclusively in 4,000 Wal-Mart doors in the U.S. and 300 in Mexico. It started also selling on flowerbeauty.com this year.

Asked about her expectations for the Dear Drew pop-up, Barrymore said, “My dream is that we can’t keep s–t in stock. We want to sell out.”