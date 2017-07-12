SPEAKING UP FOR FASHION: Dries Van Noten will be this year’s Superstar honoree at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars.

The Belgian designer will be the guest of honor at the Oct. 26 event at Cipriani Wall Street. He won’t be the only fashion designer to pick up an award – Thom Browne, Isabel Marant and Simone Rocha will be honored with Fashion Star awards. “Modern Voices” is the theme for this year’s gala. FGI’s president and chief executive officer Margaret Hayes said, “As the modern voices they represent, each of this year’s Night of Stars honorees speaks, through their work, with vision, truth and authority.”

During the awards dinner and the night’s festivities, “Scandal” watchers will find Kerry Washington at the podium as this year’s Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle winner.

The 2017 Multi Media Retail Leadership award will be presented to QVC president and chief executive officer Michael George and the Humanitarian award will go to Macy’s chairman Terry J. Lundgren. FGI will hand over the Beauty prize to It Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima and its Sustainability award to chief sustainability officer Marie-Claire Daveu of Kering.

WWD’s executive editor Bridget Foley will be the Board of Director’s Media award winner and the brother-and-sister team of Rebecca and Uri Minkoff will take home the Technology in Brand Development award.

The Architecture winner at this fall’s event will be Bjarke Ingels, who designed Two World Trade Center and the futuristic triangular residential tower VIA 57 West near the West Side Highway.

Simon Doonan will be back again as host of the black tie dinner and another repeat performer and industry veteran, Ruben Toledo, has offered his services in illustrating the invitations and commemorative invitations. Hearst Magazines and Lord & Taylor will act as lead sponsors with Arcade Beauty, IFF and LIM College acting as supporting ones.