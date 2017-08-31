Dries Van Noten showed his 100th collection during the fall women’s ready to wear shows in Paris in March. On the runway he celebrated with literally generations of runway models, opening the show with Kristina de Coninck, followed by a roll call of his favorite go-to girls from the Nineties on — Amber Valletta, Anne Catherine Lacroix, Carolyn Murphy, Alek Wek, Cecilia Chancellor, Élise Crombez, Erin O’Connor, Esther de Jong, Guinevere Van Seenus, Kirsten Owen, Liya Kebede and Nadja Auermann — who shared the runway with the familiar models of today.

The 100th celebration continues with a two-volume retrospective book to be published on October 1 by Lanoo. The first volume features shows one through 50 and is titled “Dries Van Noten 1-50”; the second, showing 50 to 100, is naturally titled “Dries Van Noten 51-100.” Each volume is $90.

“I like the idea that this commemorates my past so that I may just focus on the future and further evolving as a designer from now,” said Van Noten in a statement. “I originally published a book to commemorate my 50th show and so it came naturally to also do so for the 100th. The 100th show itself was a celebration and I wanted to make it last.”

There are more than 2,000 photos, many of them unpublished until now, detailing the runway, backstage, the invitations, ambience and venues. Each show is documented with text.