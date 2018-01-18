MILAN — Dsquared2 has renewed its licensing agreement with Renzo Rosso’s OTB-owned company Brave Kid, which manufactures and distributes the fashion label’s baby and children’s apparel and accessories line.

The partnership, which was first signed in 2013, has been extended for additional five years, through 2023.

“We are really pleased to confirm Brave Kid as our partner,” said Dean Caten, founder and creative director of Dsquared2 along with his twin brother Dan, adding that Brave Kid “has been able to understand and interpret the DNA of Dsquared2 since the very beginning.”

“In the last three years, we have created effective strategies for the brand,” stated Brave Kid’s chief executive officer Germano Ferraro, highlighting that with the renewed partnership the company “will further increase the synergies with Dsquared2 to ensure our cutting-edge production and distribution capabilities are synonymous with the brand.”

Brave Kid also develops children’s wear for a range of other international labels, such as Diesel, Marni, John Galliano and Trussardi Junior.