SQUARED DANCING: Luis Fonsi will be wearing Dsquared2 looks during his Love + Dance World Tour that begins July 1. The brand’s founders and designers Dean and Dan Caten will provide the artist with customized items and runway pieces. “We love his energy. His music and charisma are totally engaging,” said Dean Caten. “The ‘Despacito’ song is a true phenomenon and when we listen to it, we cannot stop [dancing]. Positive Vibes, hot rhythm. We can’t wait to see him in Dsquared2 performing on the stage,” added his twin brother, Dan Caten.

The tour will go through Europe, continue in Argentina and Chile, then move on to the United States.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Dean and Dan’s designs,” said Fonsi. “To have the opportunity to collaborate with Dsquared2 for my ‘Love + Dance World Tour,’ it’s exciting! I’m extremely happy and officially ready to get on the road to perform my brand new show.”

The Catens have dressed international top performers before, including Beyoncé in 2013 on her Mrs. Carter tour, Jennifer Lopez for her American Music Awards performance in 2015 and Ricky Martin for his Las Vegas Residency earlier this year.