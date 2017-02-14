TRAINING DAY: The Duchess of Cambridge visited the air force base RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire, England, on Tuesday and met with air cadets from the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Air Training Corps.

A royal patron and honorary air commandant of the RAF Air Cadets, the young royal climbed into the cockpit of a training aircraft and flew with a flight simulator. She also took part in a development training session and joined a team-building exercise. The duchess took over her role with the RAF Air Cadets from the Duke of Edinburgh last December.

She wore a red Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blazer with black skinny jeans.

Next up is a trip to Paris, although it’s unclear whether the royals will fly — or just take the train.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Paris next month. The official two-day visit will take place on March 17 and 18. The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the palace said.

On Sunday evening, the royals attended the 2017 BAFTA Film Awards. The royal couple made their way down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington. The event, known as Britain’s version of the Oscars, highlighted the notable films of 2016. Prince William — who has served as president of the BAFTA association since 2010 — presented the BAFTA Fellowship, a lifetime achievement award, to Mel Brooks.

