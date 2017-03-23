MENTAL MATTERS: The Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of a series of mental health films by Best Beginnings in London Thursday.

She wore an ensemble from British label Eponine. The duchess wore the same orange checkerboard skirt suit she donned last year, when she visited the XLP project mentoring program, which helps children and teens who are suffering from emotional challenges.

Best Beginnings — a charity that aids children and a partner for the duchess’ Heads Together campaign — has released a series of informational movies addressing postpartum depression.

Held at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the duchess viewed the films titled “Out of the Blue.”

The films highlight mothers and families in the U.K. who are dealing with postnatal problems. The series also aims to raise awareness about the challenges that new mothers and families often face after childbirth.

The duchess met with health campaigners and medical professionals, as well as families, who have dealt with postnatal depression. She also took part in a support group that addressed these issues.

Over the weekend, the duke and duchess attended a number of royal engagements as part of a two-day, official visit to Paris aimed at strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

