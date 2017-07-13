ROYAL WELCOME: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a state banquet held in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening to mark the visit of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

The Duchess wore a dusty pink lace dress by Marchesa, paired with a tiara and pearl drop earrings, to welcome the Spanish royals, whose visit is aimed at reinforcing Spain’s relationship with Britain ahead of Brexit.

This was the first state visit by a Spanish king to the U.K. since King Felipe’s father, Juan Carlos, visited the country 31 years ago.

Catherine tonight at the state dinner. Oh my, I cannot get over how stunning she looks

Earlier in the day, the Spanish monarchs were greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Horse Guards Parade. This marks the last time that Prince Philip is attending a state visit before he retires from his public duties at the end of the summer.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, is taking on some new duties. This is the first time the young royal is attending a state visit alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He is also planning to accompany the Spanish king and queen on a short tour of Westminster Abbey on Thursday.