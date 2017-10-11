BABY BLUE: The Duchess of Cambridge has made her first public appearance since the announcement six weeks ago that she is expecting her third child.

On Tuesday night, she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace honoring mental health campaigners and marking World Mental Health Day, alongside the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The young Royal wore a baby blue lace and chiffon midi-dress by Temperley London and matching jewelry by Kiki McDonough.

Since revealing her pregnancy, the Duchess had to cancel a number of engagements because she is suffering from severe morning sickness, as with her previous two pregnancies.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said that while her condition has improved, she will not be resuming full royal duties in the immediate future.

The Duchess has been working towards raising awareness of mental health issues. She promoted the launch of a series of podcasts discussing children’s mental health, spearheaded an awareness campaign called Heads Together, and also released a video where she talks openly about mental health with Prince Harry and Prince William.