GREEN GAL: The Duchess of Cambridge took in a private tour of the Chelsea Flower Show held at the Royal Chelsea London Hospital on Monday.

She met with the floral show’s exhibitors and judges and viewed Northern Irish designer Ian Price’s “Mind Trap” garden, the Sir Simon Milton Foundation Garden and the M&G Garden 2017. The duchess was joined by Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The annual show is said to be a favorite of Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton donned a floral green printed Rochas midi dress.

This is the second time the duchess has attended to the annual flower show. Last year, she joined Prince William and Prince Harry, as the royals visited the floral arch that was designed for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday at the venue, the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Over the weekend the young royal remained low-key during her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding, which was held on Saturday. where she donned a custom-made, Forties-style midi dress by Alexander McQueen.

