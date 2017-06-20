CATCHING THE COUNTESS: The royal family was out in full force once again as they attended the first day of Royal Ascot, the annual horse-racing event on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen riding in the same carriage with Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex. The royals were laughing when they arrived as the countess lost her balance and was saved by the duchess.

Other members of the family who attended included Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of York, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lord and Lady Jane Fellows.

The duchess and Prince William awarded the King’s Stand Stakes trophy to jockey John Velazquez and his horse Lady Aurelia at the event.

Despite the heat wave in the U.K., Kate Middleton wore a white lace Alexander McQueen dress with long sleeves and a high neck.

Last weekend, the duke and duchess, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined other members of the royal family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade to mark Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday. The annual parade route ran from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall, along Horse Guards Parade then to nearby Whitehall.

