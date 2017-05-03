FARM GIRL: Just days after the portrait she shot of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, appeared across national news outlets in Britain, the Duchess of Cambridge had children in mind once again, paying a visit to Farms for City Children in Gloucestershire, England, on Wednesday.

The young royal visited the grounds to learn about how the organization offers opportunities for city children to experience life working on a farm. She met with students and teachers and toured the farm.

Launched in 1976 by children’s author Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare, the institution offers a farm experience for kids where they are taught where their food comes from. Children are also assigned tasks around the farm to complete.

The duchess listened to a story-time session with Morpurgo. She also joined children as they worked on the farm, looking after chickens, pigs and sheep. She also met with volunteers, staffs and members of the organization during a tea party.

Kate Middleton wore a brown wax parka by Troy London over Zara jeans and Penelope Chilvers brown boots.

Earlier this week, the duchess photographed Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday. The young royals released a photo of their daughter ahead of her birthday on Tuesday. The picture was taken last month on the grounds of Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home.

