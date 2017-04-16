EASTER CELEBRATION: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the royal family at an Easter service in Windsor on Sunday.

The duke and duchess joined Princess Anne, Autumn and Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at St. George’s Chapel, near Windsor Castle. The service was officiated by the Dean of Windsor.

Kate Middleton — who curtsied to the Queen as the monarch arrived — wore a bespoke tailored Catherine Walker cream coat with a Peter Pan collar.

The designer was a favorite of Princess Diana’s and Kensington Palace currently has an exhibit titled “Diana: Her Fashion Story,” which showcases looks she wore during daytime public engagements as well as for evening occasions.

Housed at the palace’s Pigott Galleries, the show spans six rooms, part of the Queen’s Apartments, which were built for Queen Mary II. The showcase includes 25 pieces that range from the evening gowns she wore in the Eighties to the Catherine Walker suits she donned in the Nineties. Walker has the most looks of all the labels featured in the show.

Earlier this month, the young royals took part in a ceremony to honor the victims of the terrorist attack in London last month.

The incident, which took place outside the Palace of Westminster and on the nearby bridge, saw five people killed, including the perpetrator, and 50 injured.

Victims and their families, alongside the police, NHS hospital workers, fire brigade and ambulance teams took part in the service. About 2,000 people attended the multifaith ceremony, called Service of Hope, which was aired on BBC One TV.

