GREEN GAL: The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice in Quidenham, Norwich on Tuesday.

Located near Anmer Hall, her country home in Norfolk, the young royal took in a tour of the facility and met with children who have life-threatening illnesses, and with their families. She also met with charity representatives to discuss updates on the Nook appeal, which she helped launch in 2014. The facility, which opened in 1991, will see a new children’s hospice called “The Nook,” developed on the estate. It will be run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, where the duchess is a royal patron, and already has facilities in Cambridge, Ipswich and Milton, England.

Kate Middleton arrived wearing an emerald green peplum skirt suit from the Hobbs fall 2015 collection.

Last week, she joined the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry at an event to promote mental health at the ICA in London. The young royals met with members of British business, charities and media to discuss their objectives for the year as a part of their work for Heads Together, a campaign that aims to support children and teens battling mental health issues. They spoke about initiatives for the campaign, including starting conversations with friends, family and colleagues when dealing with mental health issues. The trio aims to use the London Marathon as an opportunity to spread awareness as Heads Together is the lead charity for the event, which takes place in April.

RELATED STORY: Young Royals Speak About Mental Health, Promote Heads Together Campaign Initiatives >>