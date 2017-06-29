TAKING TO TWEED: The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Thursday, dressed in a tailored black-and-white Gucci dress with a red trim.

The duchess was there for a tour of the V&A’s new Exhibition Road Quarter, which comprises a vast new courtyard and underground gallery designed by the British architect Amanda Levete and her company AL-A.

She visited the Sackler Courtyard and presented a plaque to mark the opening of the quarter. The duchess met Levete and staff that took part in the renovation project and attended a reception held at the Blavatnik Hall.

She herself studied art history at university and is a patron of the National Portrait Gallery and the children’s charity The Art Room.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s effortless style mixes international designers with British labels,” said Sonnet Stanfill, senior curator of fashion at the V&A. “With its clean lines and straight cut, the Gucci dress that she wore today demonstrates the continuing influence of Sixties style on contemporary fashion, pioneered by designers including Paco Rabanne and André Courrèges. Additionally, the wool tweed of the duchess’s Gucci dress is a key example of how this perennially popular British textile is used by fashion designers around the world.”

It’s been a busy few days. The royal family was out in full force as they attended the first day of Royal Ascot, the annual horse-racing event. The duke and duchess rode in the same carriage with Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex. Other members of the family who attended included Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of York, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lord and Lady Fellows.

