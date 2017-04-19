CASUAL KATE: Ahead of the annual London Marathon, which takes place this Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out and met with runners who are supporting the Heads Together campaign on Wednesday.

Heads Together is a mental health initiative spearheaded by the duchess, Prince William and Prince Harry. It aims to raise awareness around issues pertaining to mental illness.

On Wednesday, the young royal helped to launch Royal Mail mailboxes decorated with light blue Heads Together headbands which are situated along the London Marathon route. She met and spoke with the runners who will be supporting the Heads Together campaign by raising money, and wished them well as they prepare for the running event.

Kate Middleton kept it casual and wore a striped Luisa Spagnoli knit top with skinny jeans and white sneakers.

The duchess, Prince William and Prince Harry are scheduled to mark the official opening of the London Marathon on Sunday. The running course begins at three different points, in Greenwich Park, St John’s Park and on Shooters Hill Road. The race ends at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this week, the duchess joined the royal family at a Sunday Easter service in Windsor. The duke and duchess joined Princess Anne, Autumn and Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at St. George’s Chapel, near Windsor Castle. The service was officiated by the Dean of Windsor.

