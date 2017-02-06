ROYAL IN RED: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a primary school in North London on Monday, with the duchess wearing a red suit by Luisa Spagnoli.

The royal couple went to the Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden, north London as a part of the duchess’ charity work for Place2Be, where she is a patron. They took part in “The Big Assembly,” a nationwide event that celebrates Children’s Mental Health Week. The met with school staff and students and presented the first Place2Be “Kindness Cup” to a student. The event is a part of the Heads Together campaign, an initiative the royals have spearheaded to promote mental health awareness.

The red suit that Kate Middleton wore has been seen before: She has donned the two-piece peplum jacket and pencil skirt for a number of royal engagements, including the royal tour of New Zealand in 2014, and when she and Prince William visited St. Andrews University in 2011.

On Sunday, the duchess opted for a sportier look as she, Prince William and Prince Harry spent the day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. She wore an orange down jacket from Perfect Moment with black skinny jeans and black sneakers for a friendly 50-meter sprint to promote their Heads Together mental health campaign. The duchess, Prince William and Prince Harry all took part and the latter outran his older brother and sister-in-law.

The royal trio spent the afternoon at the park to show support for the runners who are training for the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon in April. The runners are raising money for Heads Together and the eight charities that support it.

Last month, the young royals attended an event to promote mental health at the ICA in London and met with members of British business, charities and media to discuss their objectives for the year as a part of their work for the charity.

