ROYAL RALLY: The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry at an event to promote mental health at the ICA in London on Tuesday.

The young royals met with members of British business, charities and media to discuss their objectives for the year as a part of their work for Heads Together — a campaign that aims to support children and teens battling mental health issues.

They spoke about initiatives for the campaign, including starting conversations with friends, family and colleagues when dealing with mental health issues. The trio aims to use the London Marathon as an opportunity to spread awareness as Heads Together is noted as the charity of the year for the annual running event, which takes place in April.

Kate Middleton wore a floral embroidered dress from Erdem.

Their last official Heads Together event was held in October and the trio celebrated World Mental Health Day. They hosted an event at County Hall in Southbank, took in a ride at the London Eye in Westminster and met with children who received psychological support.

The duchess is known for working on a variety of mental-health fronts and is a royal patron for the Anna Freud Centre and Place2Be charities. Launched last year, by the duchess, Prince William and Prince Harry, the campaign urges to change the conversation about mental health. They have teamed with several charity partners on their cause including the Anna Freud Centre, Best Beginnings, Calm, Contact, Place2Be, Mind, the Mix and Young Minds.

Last week, the duchess — who celebrated her 35th birthday — paid a visit to the Anna Freud Centre’s Early Years Parenting Unit in Holloway and met with members of the charity to learn more about programs tailored for families and children with mental health issues.

RELATED STORY: The Duchess of Cambridge Visits the Anna Freud Centre >>