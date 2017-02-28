DOUBLE DUTY DUCHESS: It’s been a busy start to the week for the Duchess of Cambridge who was in Lambeth, London on Tuesday for a visit to a children’s hospital after having spent Monday night at Buckingham Palace.

The duchess visited a children’s hospital to launch new accommodation for families. Dressed in a blue tweed Rebecca Taylor skirt suit with blue heels, the duchess toured the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London, where she met with hospital staff to learn more about their work.

She also met with children and families who have used the hospital’s programs.

On Monday, she joined her husband Prince William and Queen Elizabeth for a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark U.K.-Indian Year of Culture 2017. She donned a glittery Erdem gown.

The event honored both British and Indian cultures, while guests came from various industries including the arts, entertainment, fashion and sports. The monarch’s home was decorated with images of India’s national bird, the peacock.

Last week, she took a solo trip to Wales as part of her efforts to raise awareness around mental health issues, especially in children. In December she became a patron of Action for Children, taking over from Queen Elizabeth II at the charity that aids disadvantaged children. The duchess traveled to Torfaen to meet with members of MIST, a child and teen mental health initiative that works with troubled children, and learned about their work for the program. She took in a game of pool with teenagers involved with the project.

