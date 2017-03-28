LADY IN LACE: The Duchess of Cambridge donned a floor-length green lace Temperley London gown to the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London on Tuesday.

A royal patron of the institution since 2012, she visited the gallery and viewed the latest exhibitions including Absent Friends, Claude Cahun, Howard Hodgkin and Gillian Wearing. She also saw two commissions specially made for the gala. One exhibit included ten masks designers by Vivienne Westwood and Philip Treacy while the other featured 100 postcards, which are a part of a mystery portrait postcard charity fundraiser sale. The duchess met with guests, donors and members of National Portrait Gallery.

RELATED STORY: The Duchess of Cambridge Red Carpet Fashion: Every Look>>

This is the second gala for the Gallery that Kate Middleton has attended. This edition of the gala is focused on fund-raising for Coming Home — an initiative that aids the return of personalities’ portraits to various places such as a portrait of the Brontë sisters to Yorkshire or a portrait of Sir Walter Scott to Dorset.

Last week, she attended the launch of a series of mental health films by Best Beginnings, a charity that aids children and is a partner for the duchess’ Heads Together campaign. Held at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the duchess viewed the films titled “Out of the Blue.” The films highlight mothers and families in the U.K. who are dealing with postnatal problems. The series also aims to raise awareness about the challenges that new mothers and families often face after childbirth.

RELATED STORY: Duchess of Cambridge Attends Mental Health Films Launch >>