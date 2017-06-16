ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT: The Duchess of Cambridge traveled to east London to attend the 1851 Trust road show on Friday. The 1851 Trust is the official charity of Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing, the British America’s Cup team.

A patron of the 1851 Trust, she took part in the charity’s Land Rover Bar Roadshow held at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre. The road show focuses on inspiring students to study science, technology, engineering and math with sessions created to engage young people.

The duchess met with pupils and participated in an educational treasure hunt where she joined a small group of students to answer questions pertaining to science, technology, America’s Cup and the Land Rover Bar. In addition, she sat in on an oceans plastics activity that underlined the damage done by plastic waste.

She wore a white Zara blazer over a white T-shirt and navy J. Crew trousers.

Earlier this week, the duchess visited victims of the London terror attack this month at King’s College Hospital. Her impromptu arrival surprised staff members, who were not notified ahead of time. She met with the survivors as well as hospital workers and volunteers and took in a tour of the grounds.

RELATED STORY: Duchess of Cambridge Visits Victims of London Terror Attack>>