A WALK THROUGH WARSAW: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their two children — four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte — traveled to Poland on Monday, part of a week-long royal tour of that country, and Germany, on behalf of Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

They will head to Heidelberg and Berlin on Wednesday, and will visit Hamburg on Friday.

The duke and duchess, who was wearing a white Alexander McQueen skirt suit, met Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, and first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, at the Presidential Palace then took in a tour of Warsaw’s Krakowskie Przedmieście street. They also paid a visit to the Warsaw Uprising Museum, where they met with Polish and British World War II veterans.

They later attended an event for young entrepreneurs at the Warsaw Spire skyscraper. Later this evening the duke and duchess are scheduled to attend a formal dinner at the Royal Łazienki park.

This is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first visit to Germany with the whole family and follows Queen Elizabeth II’s trip to the country in 2015.

They were in Warsaw only a day after attending the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final where Roger Federer took home the title. The duchess, who is now Wimbledon’s patron, wore a white midi dress with a floral pattern on the skirt by Catherine Walker & Co.

The couple sat in the Royal Box and cheered with the crowd as Federer claimed his eighth Wimbledon win — the most ever — against Marin Čilić.

