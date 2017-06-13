SURPRISE STOPOVER: The Duchess of Cambridge visited victims of the London terror attack at King’s College Hospital yesterday.

After meeting patients, HRH sat with Dr. Malcolm Tunnicliff, who explained how important the psychological support offered to staff and patients is. pic.twitter.com/JZpvTenMIu

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

Her impromptu arrival surprised staff members, who were not notified ahead of time. She met with the survivors as well as hospital workers and volunteers and took in a tour of the grounds.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

Kate Middleton wore a navy tweed Rebecca Taylor skirt suit. She previously wore the ensemble during a royal tour to Australia in 2014.

Earlier today The Duchess of Cambridge visited staff and patients at Kings College Hospital to meet some of those affected by the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks. Her Royal Highness met with some of the incredible doctors, nurses and support staff who spoke of their experiences during the evening of the attacks, and explained how they worked as a team to help those in need. Her Royal Highness thanked all of those at Kings College Hospital for their hard work and the care they have provided to all of those affected. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

The most recent incident saw three terrorists drive a car into bystanders on London Bridge before attacking a crowd with knives, leaving eight people dead and 48 injured. The attackers were shot down by the police.

The royal family continues to support the victims affected by the recent attacks in the U.K. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall headed to the Royal Hospital to visit patients after the London Bridge attack. Following the Manchester bombing at the Ariana Grande concert last month, Queen Elizabeth II traveled to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet with those affected, while the Duke of Cambridge signed the Book of Condolence at Manchester Cathedral. The young royal also laid a wreath at Wembley Stadium just before the start of the FA Cup final, which read: “We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester.”

The Duke of Cambridge signs the Book of Condolence at Manchester Cathedral, and pays tribute to the city's "strength and togetherness" following the attack at Manchester Arena last week. 📸 PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:41am PDT