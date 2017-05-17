REUSE, RECYCLE: The Duchess of Cambridge shopped her closet for the first garden party of the season, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Other royal family members present at the event on the sprawling gardens of the palace included the Duke of Edinburgh, who continues to perform his royal duties after earlier this month announcing plans to retire, the Earl of Wessex and Princess Beatrice.

The Queen hosts three parties each year at the palace and one at Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland. The garden parties pay tribute to charity and public service workers.

Known for recycling her outfits, Kate Middleton donned a blue Christopher Kane skirt-suit. She has worn it on numerous occasions, such as for the Order of the Garter ceremony in 2014.

The young royals have been using the palace grounds for much entertaining of late. Last week, the duchess, Prince William and Prince Harry hosted a children’s tea, for which they transformed the grounds into a festival filled with games and activities for children of members of the British Armed Forces who had lost their lives.

