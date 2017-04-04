LADY IN RED: The Duchess of Cambridge wore Marchesa Notte to “42nd Street” musical in London on Tuesday evening.

She donned the red honeycomb textured tulle gown to the opening night of the show, which stars Sheena Easton at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane in London’s Covent Garden. Produced by David Merrick and directed by Gower Champion, the West End play originally launched on Broadway in 1980. In 1984, it debuted at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Catherine Zeta Jones.

The production is in support of the Nook Appeal, a hospice facility at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, of which the duchess is a royal patron. The Nook Appeal is raising funds to extend its space in Quidenham, Norfolk. EACH supports families and children with life-threatening illnesses.

“The Nook Appeal will transform children’s palliative care across Norfolk,” said EACH chief executive officer Graham Butlandbut. “We still have some way to go, which is why we are so excited to be embarking on a relationship with the whole team at ’42nd Street.’ We hope that during the evening the audience will help us raise even more money to make our vision a reality.”

Last week, Kate Middleton attended the National Portrait Gala. A royal patron of the institution since 2012, she visited the gallery and viewed the latest exhibitions including Absent Friends, Claude Cahun, Howard Hodgkin and Gillian Wearing. She also saw two commissions specially made for the gala.

One exhibit included 10 masks by designers Vivienne Westwood and Philip Treacy while the other featured 100 postcards, which are a part of a mystery portrait postcard charity fund-raiser sale. The duchess met with guests, donors and members of National Portrait Gallery. This edition of the gala was focused on fund-raising for Coming Home.

