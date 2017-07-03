ON THE DOT: Summer has arrived complete with strawberries and cream, and a royal-studded box at Wimbledon. On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended her first match of the Wimbledon season as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Sitting at Centre Court dressed in a tailored, black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress, the duchess watched Andy Murray defeat Alexander Bublik, a Russian player 10 years his junior, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

She accessorized with gold and pearl earrings from Oscar de la Renta and a white leather bag from British designer Victoria Beckham.

This is the first year that the duchess attended as patron of the club, having had the role passed to her by Queen Elizabeth. She will hand out trophies to the 2017 champions on July 16.

The duchess cheered on Sir Andy, the number-one ranked men’s singles player. She was sitting with Philip Brook, chairman of the All England Club and his wife Gill.

The duchess took her new responsibilities seriously, greeting the ball boys and ball girls before the games began. Murray won despite the rain, another summer staple in England.