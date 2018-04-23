THREE’S A CHARM: The third royal baby wait is over: On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy, the Prince of Cambridge, just after 11 a.m. GMT in London. The prince weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and his name is yet to be revealed. Prince William was present for the birth.

Kensington Palace tweeted that The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Earlier today, the duchess was admitted to the hospital and was in the early stages of labor.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s little brother is fifth in line to the throne after the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. His royal title will be Prince of Cambridge.

The baby’s new arrival comes just weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

Last week, the royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday at a concert in Royal Albert Hall where Kylie Minogue, Sting, Tom Jones and Shaggy performed for the monarch.