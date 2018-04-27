ANOTHER ROYAL LOUIS: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised the British – and the world – with an off-kilter, and traditionally French, name for their third child who was born on Monday, April 23.

In defiance of all the bookies’ predictions, they called him Louis Arthur Charles. He will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. Among the British bookies’ favorite picks were Arthur, James, Albert and Phillip.

The royal couple kept the public waiting for four days before revealing the name of the little royal.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. The palace didn’t give any background about why they chose the name Louis in particular.

Louis is the third name of Prince George and Prince William’s fourth name as Prince Charles selected it as an homage to his mentor and friend Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy, the Prince of Cambridge, just after 11 a.m. GMT in London. The prince weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.