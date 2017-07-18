ROYAL VISIT: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of Poland on Tuesday.

The royal duo visited the Stutthof concentration camp, and placed stones at the camp’s Jewish memorial — a custom honoring the dead. Some 110,000 people were imprisoned there and as many as 65,000 died at the camp, which was built in 1939.

The couple toured the camp, saw a gas chamber and viewed personal items that were taken from prisoners, such as shoes and clothes. They also met with Nazi concentration camp survivors Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper, who returned to the camp for the first time.

Kate Middleton wore a floral skirt and top by Erdem.

The duke and duchess along with their two children — four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte — arrived in Poland on Monday as part of a week-long royal tour of that country, and Germany, on behalf of Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

They met with Poland’s president Andrzej Duda and first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, at the Presidential Palace then took a tour of Warsaw’s Krakowskie Przedmieście street. They also paid a visit to the Warsaw Uprising Museum.

