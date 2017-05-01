TURNING TWO: The Duchess of Cambridge has gone behind the camera once again, photographing Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a photo of their daughter ahead of her birthday on May 2.

Photographed last month on the grounds of Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, the princess is pictured wearing a yellow knit cardigan with a blue sheep print from John Lewis.

Kensington Palace released a message on Instagram: “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

Kate Middleton took a series of portraits to mark Charlotte’s first birthday last year. In addition, she took the first official photos of Prince George in 2015 and since then has snapped images of her daughter in which she posed with a stuffed animal bear.

Last month, the duke and duchess joined Prince Harry and kicked off the London Marathon to support Heads Together, a campaign to raise awareness around mental illness, spearheaded by the young royals.

All 40,000 runners taking part in the annual race were given Heads Together headbands to raise awareness about mental health, and many of them are raising money for the campaign.

