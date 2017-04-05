FRESH MEMORY: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Harry at a ceremony on Wednesday to honor the victims of the terrorist attack in London last month.

The incident, which took place outside the Palace of Westminster, and on the nearby bridge, saw five people killed, including the perpetrator, and 50 injured. The Westminster Underground station remained shut that day, and government buildings were in lock down as police dealt with the victims on Westminster bridge, and outside the Houses of Parliament.

Victims and their families, alongside the police, NHS hospital workers, fire brigade and ambulance teams took part in the service. About 2,000 people attended the multifaith ceremony, called Service of Hope, which was aired on BBC One TV. After hymns were sung, Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd read a passage from the Book of Jeremiah. Prince William took to the pulpit and recited the parable of the Good Samaritan from Luke 10:25–37 in the Bible.

Kate Middleton wore a gray and white Missoni coat, the same one she donned for the Somme Vigil in France last year.

The victims of the attack were Aysha Frade, who worked at a London college; Kurt Cochran, a tourist from Utah, Leslie Rhodes, from south London; and PC Keith Palmer. The attacker, Khalid Masood, was shot and killed by police. Two male suspects were taken into custody that evening, while seven were released by police. A woman was arrested in Manchester, then released on bail, while another woman was arrested in east London, and also released on bail. London’s Metropolitan Police said they have seized 2,700 items during their investigation, including “massive amounts of computer data.”

The attack started when Masood drove his car over Westminster Bridge, hitting and injuring a number of members of the public, also including three police officers who were on their way back from a commendation ceremony. After the car crashed into railings, Masood continued his rampage and tried to enter Parliament, killing a police officer with a knife. Police believe he acted alone.

On Tuesday, the duchess attended opening night of the “42nd Street Musical” that stars Sheena Easton at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane in London’s Covent Garden. Produced by David Merrick and directed by Gower Champion, the West End play originally debuted on Broadway in 1980. In 1984, it debuted at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and starred Catherine Zeta Jones. The production raised funds for the Nook Appeal, an initiative under EACH, where the duchess is a patron.